Decision on Raj Thackeray’s public meeting today

Aurangabad, April 27:

The decision on the issue of granting permission to the public meeting of Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be taken in a meeting of senior police officers to be held on Thursday, informed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Earlier, DCP Ujwalla Vankar on Thursday visited the venue at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and inspected the ground.

Thackeray had given the ultimatum to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. Against this backdrop, people were curious whether the police will grant permission for the public meeting of Raj Thackeray scheduled at the Mandal on May 1.

The public meeting was scheduled in Aurangabad on May 1 and MNS started preparations for the past few days.

As the festivals are ahead, the police are taking a safe stand so that the communal harmony of the city should not be hampered.

Several MNS leaders met CP Dr Gupta to gain the permission. On Wednesday, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar met Dr Gupta and demanded for the permission. MNS leaders were also present with him.

Dr Gupta said, a meeting of the police officers has been organised tomorrow and the situation will be analyse. The decision regarding the meeting will be taken in the meeting, he said.