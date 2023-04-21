Decoding a Dynamic Dilemma

Devikka Biyani,

Young CEO & Public Speaker

Life throws big, scary dilemmas. Their solutions promise the best views but demand patience. How does one strike a balance between patience and excitement? Solution - You analyze; You decode.

• Thriving in Discomfort

Most people I know thrive in the face of challenge and discomfort. Escaping meaningless networks, choosing hard-earned growth means social networks become tight. Choose one - 5 amazing people v/s 50 average ones.

• The Uncelebrated Milestones

Milestones - Some we see, others not. But, these unnoticed happenings in our life - our truth lies in them; where we were our authentic selves in simple, uncomplicated moments.

• Crediting The Unexplored Potential

Curious minds know where they come from, who they are and their vision for the future. Yet, we imagine the worst out of fear, habit, or lack of clarity. Why not trust our future unexplored potential?

• Segregating Emotional vs Practical Investments

Safety gears help on dicey grounds. A simple solution to tackle risks would be to not make one big choice at all. Make more than plan A and B. Multiple choices might balance your concerns perfectly.

• Overcoming the Little Bad for the Big Good

If your moral compass points fair, do blur boundaries between good and bad. Demonetization in India wasn’t an easy call; the last I know, our PM did it nonetheless.

• Take the Opportunity, Figure it out Later

Do you think Mark saw ‘Metaverse’ when he was a fresh dropout? Nobody knows it all. Figure out some today, some later. But grab the opportunity while it's there.

Lastly, rivers flow and ponds stay. So, let go and embrace change. As I always say, "Create something as powerful as you are."

_____________________________________________