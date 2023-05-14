Defence minister gives ultimatum to neighbouring nations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Defence minister Rajnath Singh gave an ultimatum to both the neighbouring nations and warned that Indian Army is capable to enter and kill in their territories. He was speaking at the Vir Shiromani Maharana Pratapsingh convention held at Ayodhyanagar ground on Sunday.

He started his speech by calling the people the ‘members of my family. He said, be it the Haldi Ghati of Galwan Ghati, India has never bowed before the enemy and will never bow. The act of China in Galwan Ghati is very frustrating. We do not trouble anyone, but we will not leave anyone who will trouble us. We have received this inspiration from Maharana Pratapsingh.

Another neighbouring nation is trying to weaken India through its terrorist activities. But, it will never succeed. If the time arises, we will enter in their territory and will kill the enemy. This is the strength of India, he said.

When I took charge as defence minister, the situation was different. We used to import guns, tanks, bombs, and missiles from foreign countries. The prime minister took the decision and started manufacturing weapons for Indian Army ingeniously.

Before 2014, we used to export arms worth Rs 900 crore and now we export to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore.

Around 23,000 Indian students were caught up during the Russia and Ukraine war. Prime minister talked with Russia’s president Putin, Ukraine’s president and the US president Biden and stopped the war for some time. The students were rescued safely, Rajnath Singh said.