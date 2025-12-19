Delhi, Mumbai flights cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Flight operations continued to be affected due to foggy conditions in Delhi. Air India’s morning Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Delhi flight was cancelled on Friday. In addition, IndiGo’s night flight to Mumbai was also cancelled. Airport sources said passengers were informed in advance about the cancellations. Meanwhile, due to poor weather conditions in Delhi, IndiGo’s evening flight from Delhi was delayed by about one and a half hours.