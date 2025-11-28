Delivery boy attacked by three miscreants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delivery boy was attacked by three men while delivering a parcel for an online portal on Friday at 3 pm near Roshan Gate, locals said.

Eyewitnesses said the delivery boy went to a complex in Sharif Colony to deliver the parcel. While waiting for the customer, three men on a motorcycle collided with his moped from behind and started assaulting him. One attacker brandished a weapon, prompting the delivery boy to drop his moped and mobile and run. He climbed a drainage pipe of a two-story building to escape. Locals gathered and helped him get down safely. Police arrived after being informed, and locals returned the delivery boy’s mobile and moped keys. The boy, frightened by the attack, refused to file a complaint and asked to be sent home. No official police report had been registered by late evening.