Demand for freehold houses in Cidco-Hudco

-Statement of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) to Cidco administrators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Tuesday gave a statement to Cidco chief administrator Radhavinod Sharma regarding the demand for free holding of leasehold houses in Cidco, Hudco and solving other civic issues.

The statement demanded that the rates of transfer charges of houses should be reduced till the houses in Cidco become freehold, Rs 57,000 is being charged for the first floor of small scheme houses. This increase should be cancelled, cases of odd shape plot allotment should be settled immediately, no additional charges should be levied for this process, condition of NOC of Cidco for taking construction permission or occupancy certificate from the municipal corporation should be canceled, site inspection should be stopped immediately and religious places in the jurisdiction of Cidco should be regularized. As per rule, the use of commercial properties in the corporation limits is free of charge. Demand was made that Cidco should apply the same rule and citizens should not be bothered by giving notices. Cidco administrator Soham Wayal was present. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, City chief Vishwanath Swamy, Balasaheb Thorat and others were present.