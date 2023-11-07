Demand of electricity goes down by 25 percent

Citizens experience temperature fluctuations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The cold season has arrived with the city experiencing fluctuating temperatures. The daytime mercury has reached 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature is dropping to 14 degrees Celsius. Meteorological experts have predicted that the cold will become more intense after Diwali.

Due to the less usage of fans and air conditioners, the electricity demand in the district has decreased by 25 percent. This is expected to reflect in the electricity bills. Shantilal Chaudhary, superintending engineer of MSEDCL, said that it is currently not necessary to use heaters, as the temperature is not yet too cold. However, if the cold weather persists, people may need to use heaters, which will lead to an increase in electricity consumption.