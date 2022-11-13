Demand to establish Dr Ambedkar memorial in Cantonment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was very fond of Aurangabad city. During his stay in Aurangabad, he lived in Nizam Bungalows number 7, 8, 9, and 10. Today, these bunglows are in dilapidated condition. The defence ministry should develop them and should establish a memorial of Dr Ambedkar of international level here, demanded litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Kamble said, Dr Ambedkar was attracted towards the tourist places like Ajanta, Ellora, Daulatabad in this area. Hence, he was fond of Aurangabad city. He established Milind College here so that the youth from all the castes and religions should get higher education. The foundation stone of the college was laid by the first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad and the college was inaugurated by the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Dr Ambedkar demanded to both of them to establish a university and chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan started a university here. At that time, there were only six collected in Marathwada region.

After resigning from the union cabinet as law minister over the Hindu Code Bill, he directly came to Aurangabad and stayed in Nizam Bungalows for around three and a half months. He used to examine the work of Milind College from here. Later, whenever he visited the city, he used to stay here. Hence, a memorial should be established here where study and research can be done. Memorandums in this regard have been submitted to the defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, minister of state Dr Bhagwat Karad, cantonment brigadier and cantonment board.

Vijay Nikalje, Asha Nikalje, Manohar Londhe, Ganesh Khandagale, Sandeep Pagare, Jayashree Shirke, Yogita Vaishnav, Nirmala Waghmare and others were present.