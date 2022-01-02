Demand to give property tax relief to Gunthewari residents similar to Mumbai

Aurangabad has 14.86 per cent poverty

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

The chief minister announced to waive property tax of 500 square feet in Mumbai. According to the Niti Ayog, Mumbai has a poverty rate of 3.59 per cent. Mumbai is the richest state in Maharashtra, while Aurangabad has a 14.86 per cent poverty rate. While the poorest district in the state ranks 22nd, the demand for property tax relief has been raised for the residents of Gunthewari in Aurangabad.

The Aurangabad Municipal corporation (AMC) undertook a campaign to regularize illegal constructions in Gunthewari area till December 2020. The property owners were given an extension till January 31. AMC aims to regularize at least 50,000 Gunthewari constructions in the city. Citizens also have to pay property tax when applying for regularization. Citizens are getting tired of paying both taxes and fees at once. Hence only 4500 citizens have applied for Gunthewari.

Rs 40 crore paid by the residents in Gunthewari

So far 4500 files have been submitted to the municipal corporation from Gunthewari colonies and 2037 files have been approved by the administration and 78 files have been rejected. A regularization fee of Rs 40 crore and property tax has been deposited in the municipal coffers. Citizens can be greatly relieved if tax is waived.

Political parties demand exemption

Some BJP office bearers have taken to social media demanding tax exemption for 500 to 600 sq ft properties in 10 districts of the state. MNS district president Sumit Khambekar said, the government has waived the tax on properties up to 500 sqft in Mumbai. The government should take such a decision in Aurangabad for the benefit of the ordinary citizens living in Gunthewari colonies.