Demand to remove new city names plates from ST buses

Aurangabad, July 20:

A delegation of the Muslim Numainda Council (MNC) today called on the divisional controller of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and urged him not to display nameplates mentioning Chattrapati Sambhajinagar instead of Aurangabad. They underlined that the name of the city has not yet changed officially.

It may be noted that the ST buses mentioning new nameplates had gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

The delegation comprising of MNC president Salim Siddiqui, Muntajiboddin Shaikh, Adil Madani, Abdul Manan Khan and Mohd. Kamran Ali Khan submitted the memorandum to divisional controller Arun Siyan on Wednesday. The memorandum objected to the display of new nameplates on the ST buses and demanded to remove them immediately.

Formation of ‘Central Struggle Committee’

An executive body ‘Central Struggle Committee against Aurangabad City name change’ has been constituted today. It will coordinate, the citizens filing petitions in the court against the renaming of Aurangabad city, by providing copies of old petitions, court orders, evidence and historical documents required to strengthen the court cases. Those filing petitions should coordinate with the committee.

The names of office-bearers include Khaled Ahmed (President), Syed Rafiq Ahmed (Vice President), Ayub Khan Nana (Vice President), Abubakar Rehbar (Secretary), Sohail Zakiuddin (Joint Secretary) and Shaikh Hasan Patel (Treasurer), while the names of executive members are Hisham Usmani, Ayub Jagirdar, Ilyas Kirmani, Zamir Ahmed Qadri, Naeem Khan, Shaikh Jalil, Abdul Mohid Hashar and Shafiq Ahmed.