Demand to start more worker facilitation centres

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thousands of construction workers in the city are facing difficulties as the process of registration and renewal has been halted. The Bhimshakti General Workers union has demanded that the process be resumed immediately and that two new Worker Facilitation Centres be started in the city.

At present, the existing worker facilitation centres accept only 50 new registrations and 50 dispatch forms per day, which is insufficient. The union has demanded that this limit be increased to 200 per day. It has also demanded that health check-up camps be organised for workers registered with the union.

Students and workers still away from services

Although applications are being registered on the online portal, workers are unable to join the mainstream. Even though material distribution is restricted due to the model code of conduct, demands have been placed before the Labour Commissioner and officials in meetings to reduce the waiting list, said Bhimshakti General Workers union Marathwada president Bhausaheb Navgire and Marathwada secretary Kailas Jumde.

Demands conveyed to senior authorities

There are 10 worker facilitation centres in the district, two of which are in the city. The demand to increase the number of centres to reduce the waiting list has been forwarded to senior authorities, and a decision is awaited. Monthly reports from gram sevaks have also been made mandatory.

– G. B. Borse, assistant labour commissioner