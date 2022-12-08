Demand to withdraw additional fee for additional marks

Aurangabad: Marathwada Headmasters Association demanded that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) should withdraw the additional fee to be charged for additional marks in SSC and HSC examinations.

It may be noted that the students get additional marks for their participation in sports and drawing competitions. However, the MSBSHSE announced last week that it would charge additional Rs 50 fee along with examination fees for those participants of the competitions who want additional marks.

In a memorandum submitted to the secretary of the State Board, the office-bearers of the Association stated that there is a need to encourage students to participate in drawing and sports competitions as their number is decreasing due to fewer sports competitions and availability grounds.

One of the office-bearers Manoj Patil said that drawing and sports are important along with school education.

“The decision to the additional fee will deter students from participating in competitions. The Government should withdraw the decision,” he added.