Democratic Panthers established

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Democratic Panther, a social organised was established and the new executive body was announced in a meeting held here recently. The meeting was chaired by Anant Khobragade. The office bearers appointed are state president Dr Kailashchandra Bansode, executive president Narayan Salve, secretary Adv Pramod Sathe. Dr Bansode said that the organisation will work for resolving the issues related to the depressed and destitute people. It will also work to spread the ideology of Phule-Shahu- Ambedkar, he said.