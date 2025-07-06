Demolition drive begins today from Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Municipal Corporation will launch one of its largest-ever demolition drives today, clearing encroachments along the 30-metre road width between Delhi Gate and Harsul T-Point. The operation begins at 9 am and is expected to impact 400–450 properties in key areas like Himayat Bagh, Maulana Azad College, and Hudco Corner.

The stretch, which leads to the Ajanta Caves, was marked as 30 metres wide in the old development plan and 35 metres in the new one. However, the civic body will act only on encroachments within the 30-metre width for now. Many citizens voluntarily removed their belongings on Sunday. The operation has triggered anxiety among locals, given its scale. So far, 3,500 structures have been demolished in similar actions, and four city roads have already been widened to 200 feet. Administrator G. Shreekanth has supervised detailed planning. Five teams each assigned 500 metres will carry out the drive with support from 15 JCBs, 4 poclain machines, 1 long-reach poclain, 15 trucks, 2 fire trucks, 2 ambulances, 2 hydraulic ladders, and an encroachment squad, all working alongside police personnel.

Focus on Harsul T-Point to Vasantrao Naik Chowk

• Civic teams will move along Jalgaon Road, where one side lacks a service road.

• Residents and motorists have demanded a second service road for over a decade.

• Earlier, the corporation cleared encroachments near Mayur Park and Ambedkarnagar, but key companies and large landowners had not surrendered land, stalling the effort.

• Today’s action may finally clear that long-pending path.