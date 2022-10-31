Demolition of Mondha Naka, Seven Hills flyovers!

Aurangabad: The presentation of DPR on the construction of a single double-decker flyover from Shendra to Waluj by Maha Metro today surprised one and all in the meeting after it highlighted that the flyovers existing at Mondha Naka and Seven Hills will have to be demolished, while the remaining three at Cidco, Kranti Chowk and Mahavir Chowk will be saved under the project.

Earlier, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) issued a work order (WO) to Maha Metro to prepare the DPR of the ambitious project.

Speaking to media persons the union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad said,” The city is expanding. The rapid expansion in educational, industrial and tourism sectors is also noteworthy. The Central Government has set certain guidelines regarding the operation of the metro train. The project is being implemented after reviewing the traffic density of vehicles on Jalna Road. The density is 8,000 vehicles per day. Hence, we will have to operate Neo Metro (like an Air Bus) and will develop the required infrastructure accordingly. The presentation to the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, soon.”

“The key officials from various government offices were pressed for the meeting as a detailed discussion was held on myriad issues like possible hindrances and obstructions to emerge on Jalna Road in materialising the project. The technical hindrances will be overcome plan fully. The proposal will be approved in 2023 and will be completed in three years. The flyovers at Mondha Naka and Seven Hills will have to be demolished, while the other three at Cidco, Kranti Chowk and Mahavir Chowk will remain intact,” said Karad.

Crores of rupees spent on flyovers

MSRDC had spent crores of rupees on constructing the two flyovers. The 500-metre-long Mondha Naka flyover was dedicated to the public on June 20, 2016 (just six years ago), while the Seven Hills flyover was built in 2001.