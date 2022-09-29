Deputy sarpanch declared ineligible due to third child

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Madan Namdev Khade, deputy Sarpanch of Wangi, Khadewadi in Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district, was declared ineligible by the divisional commissioner as a Gram Panchayat member for hiding the birth of his third child by not registering his birth with the GP.

Madan Khade was elected as GP member in 2017. He was then elected as deputy Sarpanch. By the time the polling process was completed, he had two children. Then on July 24, 2020, his wife gave birth to their third child at Swami Ramanand Tirtha government rural hospital, Ambajogai.

Damodar Baburao Khade, a villager of Khadewadi filed a complaint with the district collector of Beed and also submitted the birth certificate of the third child of the deputy sarpanch. However, the collector rejected the complaint on the grounds that there was no record of the third child in the records of the Gram Panchayat.

Khade filed an appeal through Adv Ishwar K Wagh with the divisional commissioner. After the inquiry, the commissioner quashed the decision of the district collector of Beed. Madan Khade was declared disqualified as a member by allowing the appeal of the complainant.