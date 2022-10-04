Design my city as ‘Smart Tourism City’

Dr Shaikh Parvez (head, English Dept, Pvt College): Aurangabad has attached historical importance and it is known as the ‘City of Gates’. Tourism is an important component of its revenue.

As the concept of a smart city has evolved with technology-centric evolution based on Internet, mobile services, Wireless Sensor Networks and smart technologies, my city needs to adopt this for boosting tourism.

ICT could be one of the solutions and there is a need for increasing the use of ‘Smart Technology to design a ‘smart tourism city’.

A ‘smart tourism city’ provides increasingly customised and enriched tourism experiences to people, such a city should concern itself with its role in inclusive sustainable tourism and transform its accessibility to include all people, irrespective of their gender, age or physical status.

ICT solutions, such as beacons, which add intelligence to the identification and location of close objects, could be developed into inclusive devices in this regard.

Sustainability, inclusiveness and technology-based social infrastructure and effectiveness of iTour enable the city administrator accountable for the cooperation and coordination of tourist daily life in a city.