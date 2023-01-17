Detailed discussion between CMIA and Ather officials

Meeting at Bangalore regarding proposed investment in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: The CMIA team met Ather Energy founder Tarun Mehta and co-founder Swapnil Jain to discuss in detail their proposed investment in Auric. The team also met manufacturing head Sanjeev Kumar Singh and director Murali Sasidharam on Tuesday.

In this meeting held in Bangalore, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) assured full cooperation and assistance for the proposed investment. Chamber president Nitin Gupta said that if Ather company, a leader in the field of electric two-wheelers, invests in Aurangabad, great opportunities will be created in this sector. Treasurer Utsav Machar, jt-treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, member Vaibhav Malpani were present during the meeting. The Ather team appreciated the efforts being made by Auric administration and CMIA for the city and the upcoming investment here.