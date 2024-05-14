Devotees from city get stuck in Chardham Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many vehicles have been stuck on the roads for the last 2 days at Yamunotri and Gangotri during the Chardham Yatra. Thousands of pilgrims are stuck on the road. It is said that there are also pilgrims from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Maharashtra and are facing shortage of food and water. Annoyed by the crowd, many devotees got down from their vehicles and walked for several kilometers. They are going back home by whatever vehicle they can get. Mangesh Kapote, a tour professional, said that devotees should plan the yatra with full preparation and be aware of the possibility of getting stuck in traffic jams on the road.