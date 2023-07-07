Dhamma Desana, discourse at Mausala on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned Dhamma Guru and founder of Happy Science organisation from Japan Ryuho Okawa will give Dhamma Desna and Discourse to the Buddhist brethren at Mausala near Ellora Caves on July 9. The Bhikhu Sangha from Japan and Thailand will be present. The discourse has been organised with the intention to establish peace across the world and to pay maitri and obeisance to the future Maitreyi Buddha, the organisers said.

Dhammaguru Yayita, Simonto, Kota Nagochi (Japan), and three monks from Thailand will be present along with Bhadant Vishudanand Bodhi, Bhadant S Pradnyabodhi, Bhadant Dr M Satyapal, Bhadant Harshbodhi, Bhadant M Dhammajoyi, Bhadant Dr Chandrabodhi and others will also grace the event.

The programme will be inaugurated by MLA Prashant Bamb, while former MP Uttamsingh Pawar, Suryakanta Gade, Dr Harshvardhan KaradNilam Khemnar, Suhas Kalve and others will be present. The organisers have appealed the people to be present in large numbers.