Dhule jail havaldar booked for sexually exploiting victim girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police station has registered an offence against a havaldar posted in Dhule jail, Shubham Naresh Gosatkar (25, Adul in Paithan), on charge of sexually exploiting a matured girl and later on refusing to marry her after securing a government job.

The 25-year-old victim was preparing for the competitive examination. Hence she was staying in a rented room in the Cidco area in 2020. She got introduced to Shubham and the two then became fast friends. One day, in November 2020, Shubham contacted the victim and told her to come to his room. He threatened to do harm to himself if she did not come to his room. When the victim reached his room, Shubham expressed his love for her and later on developed physical relations also with her on the occasion. Later on, taking advantage of the situation he exploited her frequently. In the meantime, the victim came to know that Shubham is playing the drama of love with other girls also.

When the victim questioned him about the affairs he is trying to make with other girls, the accused threatened her. When she insisted on getting married, Shubham blocked her number and also stopped communicating with her. Angry over the behaviour, the victim then contacted the Cidco police inspector Geeta Bagwade and lodged a complaint with her. PSI Nishigandha Mhaske is investigating the case.