DIEMS conducts free structural audit of Govt Nursing College

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) conducted the structural audit of the Government Nursing College (GNC) building free of cost.

It may be noted that the building of GNC is in dilapidated condition. In the recently held meeting of the Board of Visitors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), it was revealed that the college administration is waiting for Rs 3 lakh required for a structural audit.

The Government College of Engineering refused the audit without fund. In this background, DIEMS decided to take the initiative of doing a free structural audit. The institute completed the audit and submitted its report recently.

Member of Board of Visitors of GMCH and General Secretary of MSP Mandal MLC Satish Chavan encourage the teachers and students for the audit. Institute director Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, head of Civil Department Dr Ganjedra Gandhe, auditor and teacher Rahul Patil, Nitin Nikam and his team of third-year students took efforts to complete the audit.

All expenses of the audit including using advanced machines were borne by the College. In the report, it was mentioned that the buildings of the GNC in the GMCH premises are not in good condition for the use of its intended purpose.