Dindi at Kids Capital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kids Capital school celebrated dindi on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Students participated very enthusiastically. They came in traditional Vitthal, Rukhmini and Varkaris attire. This was the main attraction of dindi. Parents also willingly participated. Higher class students performed a small skit on the life of Jagatguru Tukobaray. School secretary Dr Vijay Wadkar, principal Mansi Wadkar, vice-principal Rupali Charthankar and the whole staff were present. Surekha Kakde anchored the programme.