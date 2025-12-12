Discussion on hearing loss and cochlear implant care at Medicover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A symposium on cochlear implants was organised at Medicover hospital on Dec 12, where ENT specialist Dr. Ritesh Bhagyawant highlighted that hearing loss remains one of the most neglected health issues, despite being highly treatable when diagnosed early. He stressed that early intervention significantly improves communication skills and quality of life.

Medicover has now started cochlear implant surgery and is offering free evaluation for eligible patients. During the programme, detailed information was provided on financial assistance available through the Chief Minister Relief Fund, Prime Minister Relief Fund, various government schemes, and charitable organisations, ensuring that economically weaker families can access treatment.

Dr. Atul Pore and Dr. Sharad Shelke explained that modern cochlear implants provide clearer sound and better speech understanding. Dr. Rahul Gosavi discussed the importance of newborn hearing screening, while Pankaj Shinde outlined post-surgery rehabilitation.

The hospital emphasised that successful outcomes depend on a multidisciplinary team including ENT surgeons, audiologists, speech therapists, psychologists, and rehabilitation experts.

Medicover centre head Dr. Vishal Kute appealed to patients with hearing loss to take advantage of the available facilities.

