Disha Deogiri Complex excellent residential area near Bajaj Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Disha Deogiri Complex which is the fastest growing residential area in Deolai-Satara, is just a stone's throw away distance from the Beed bypass Road. The project which was developed on three acres of land and has 2, 3, and 4 BHK row houses and 1 and 2 BHK flats.

Facilities like two spacious gardens, a temple, a jogging track, a children's play area and a playground for various sports have been provided here.

The residential area is close to the main road and has a natural surroundings and environment. More than 50 families have started living in this project happily.

Well-planned and ready possession 3 BHK row houses are available, each at a reasonable price (Rs 46.21 lakhs) while fully furnished 2 BHK flats are being sold, each at Rs 27.50 lakhs and only a few flats are left. The project is getting an overwhelming response during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Devanand Narayanarao Kotgire (Director, Disha Group)

Disha Group

Our city which is constantly growing always looks for something new. From this idea, Samyak Group and Motiwala Group under the leadership of Disha Group resolved to develop a grand residential and commercial project with all the facilities on the line of metro cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. They built 'Freedom Towers'.

Many milestones in the field of construction have been established in this city through the efforts and experience of Disha Group for the last 32 years. The group inculcated new concepts and made them a reality during this period. 'Freedom Towers' will surely become a landmark in the city.

Special offer

Suvidhi Signature

A lucky draw scheme has been announced for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices during the Navratri festival. The lucky customer will be given first prize a car, second prize a scooter and third prize an iPhone.

Bhaishree Group

During the Navratri festival, special offers are being given on booking of plots, flats, row houses and prodium bungalows in various housing projects of the Bhaishree Group. The information is being provided on the site or in the office.

Disha Group

Dish Group is providing 2 BHK flats with free furniture during the Navratri festival. Also, a free rooftop solar and kitchen trolley is being given with ready possession 3 BHK row houses of the group. This is a special festival offer for customers.

Deogiri Constructions

Deogiri Constructions Group has been selling houses to customers at affordable prices since its foundation. This tradition continues till today. A discount is being given to buyers of row houses or flats in groups during Navratri festival.