Dispute over girl leads to gun threat among youth from affluent families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over talking to a girl escalated into a violent attack when a youth pointed a gun at another boy’s head. The incident occurred around 6 pm on 26 November near Salim Ali Lake.

City Chowk police arrested Shaikh Mujjamil (18), while his friends Sohel and Arman Syed fled. The complainant, Shahvez Zaidi (18, Model Housing Society, Himayat Bagh), a science student, was at the ‘Deluxe Bakery’ site with his friends Savio Fernandes, Affan Syed, Moiz Bagwan, Zaid Sheikh and Rayyan. A luxury car approached, carrying Sohel, Mujjamil and Arman. Mujjamil grabbed Shahvez’s T-shirt, asking, “Why did you talk to my friends?” Shahvez clarified that he had blocked her number. Mujjamil then struck him with an iron rod, injuring his ribs. Sohel took out a gun and held it to Shahvez’s head, threatening to kill him. Shahvez and his friends ran and hid in SBH Colony. His parents took him to City Chowk police station to file a complaint. Police say both complainant and accused belong to affluent families. Mujjamil’s father is a contractor, while Sohel’s father is a scrap dealer. Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde arrested Mujjamil the same night. A court remanded him to police custody till 1 December.