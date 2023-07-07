Disruption in BPMS software disappoints citizens seeking for building permissions

The town planning (TP) section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is nowadays facing inconvenience in granting building permissions due to the occurrence of a technical snag in the state’s Building Plan Management System (BPMS) software for the past many days.

The TP section has received 350 online applications from the property-holders, most of whom are the owners of the plot which is less than 3,000 square feet in size.

The proposals seeking building permissions are submitted by the architects on behalf of the property holders. The proposal along with the desired maps and documents had to be uploaded on the BPMS software only. To maintain transparency, the details of the property holder like his Aadhar card number, mobile number and email ID are also uploaded on the software. Before submission of a file, the applicant receives an OTP on his mobile number, to start further process through a link. However, the mobile number should be the same which is registered with Aadhar Card. Hence the applicants expressed their disappointment saying that the OTP is not able to link further. Hence the failed attempt messages are popping up on the cellphone. It is learnt that all the municipal corporations in the state are facing this inconvenience for the past 10 days.

Hacking of the Aadhar website

It is learnt that the ‘Aadhar’ website which sanctions UID numbers to each citizen seems to have been hacked. This is the reason why the Aadhar number of property-holder is showing that it is not registered. Besides, the OTP received on the cellphone is also not turning out to be helpful in getting access to further links.

The CSMC-TP section has received 350 applications for building permissions through BPMS. The size of the majority of the properties is less than 3,000 square feet. The engineer concerned is authorised to grant building permissions to properties having an area of less than 5,000 square feet, it is learnt.