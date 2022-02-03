District cooperative bank ATM inaugurated

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The inauguration of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Aurangabad District Cooperative Bank was held on Thursday at Sillod by former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

Speaking on the occasion, bank chairman Nitin Patil said that the bank has deposits of Rs 2200 crore. Loans of Rs 1500 crore, crop loans worth Rs 1000 crore, non-agricultural loans worth Rs 200 crore and personal loans worth Rs 100 crore have been distributed by the bank. There are 5.50 lakh account holders and ATMs have been distributed to 1.10 lakh account holders. The ATM service is available free of cost. Soon 11 more ATMs will be set up in the district. Rural development minister Abdul Sattar, vice chairman Arjun Gade, Shiv Sena district chief Narendra Trivedi and others were present.