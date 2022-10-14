District corona meter on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-10-14T22:50:02+5:30 2022-10-14T22:50:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,901 Patients Recovered: 04 (City: 02, Rural: 02) Total Recovered: 1,68,145 Total Deaths: 3,748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,901
Patients Recovered: 04 (City: 02, Rural: 02)
Total Recovered: 1,68,145
Total Deaths: 3,748 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,18,043
First Dose: 30,54,561
Second Dose: 23,96,706
Precaution Dose: 2,66,776Open in app