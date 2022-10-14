District corona meter on Friday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-10-14T22:50:02+5:30 2022-10-14T22:50:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,901 Patients Recovered: 04 (City: 02, Rural: 02) Total Recovered: 1,68,145 Total Deaths: 3,748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Friday | District corona meter on Friday

District corona meter on Friday

Next

Total Patients: 1,71,901

Patients Recovered: 04 (City: 02, Rural: 02)

Total Recovered: 1,68,145

Total Deaths: 3,748 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,18,043

First Dose: 30,54,561

Second Dose: 23,96,706

Precaution Dose: 2,66,776

Open in app