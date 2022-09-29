District corona meter on Thursday

Published: September 29, 2022

Total Patients: 1,71,847 Patients discharged: 09 (City: 08, Rural: 01) Total Discharged: 1,68,072 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Thursday

District corona meter on Thursday

Total Patients: 1,71,847

Patients discharged: 09 (City: 08, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,68,072

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 27

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,07,275

First Dose: 30,52,714

Second Dose: 23,92,119

Precaution Dose: 2,62,442

