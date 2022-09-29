District corona meter on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 29, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-09-29T23:05:09+5:30 2022-09-29T23:05:09+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,847
Patients discharged: 09 (City: 08, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,68,072
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 27
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,07,275
First Dose: 30,52,714
Second Dose: 23,92,119
Precaution Dose: 2,62,442