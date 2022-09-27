District corona meter on Tuesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-09-27T22:25:15+5:30 2022-09-27T22:25:15+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,830 Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02) Total Discharged: 1,68,058 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,830
Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,68,058
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Tuesday)
Active Patients: 24
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,05,000
First Dose: 30,52,471
Second Dose: 23,91,723
Precaution Dose: 2,60,806