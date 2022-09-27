District corona meter on Tuesday

September 27, 2022

Total Patients: 1,71,830 Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02) Total Discharged: 1,68,058 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Tuesday

District corona meter on Tuesday

Total Patients: 1,71,830

Patients discharged: 13 (City: 11, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,68,058

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Tuesday)

Active Patients: 24

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,05,000

First Dose: 30,52,471

Second Dose: 23,91,723

Precaution Dose: 2,60,806

