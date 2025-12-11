District health officials conduct surprise night inspections across four tehsils

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar directed medical officers and health staff to focus on patient care, cleanliness, discipline, and timely delivery of services. He led surprise inspections at eight primary health centers (PHCs) across four tehsils Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sillod, Soygaon, and Phulambri to assess healthcare standards.

Dr Dhanorkar warned that negligence by staff would not be tolerated. The inspections follow Health Minister Prakash Abitkar’s surprise visit to Goltagaon PHC four days ago, where officials faced reprimands for lapses. During the checks, officials reviewed OPD services, increased maternity care capacities, monitored family welfare surgery targets, and ensured bed sheets were replaced according to color codes. Staffing levels and service efficiency were also evaluated. On Wednesday, December 10, Dr Dhanorkar visited the following PHCs and sub-centers late at night: Palod, Panvadod, Shivna, and Amthana in Sillod tehsil; Ghosla sub-center under Jarandi PHC in Soygaon tehsil; Aland in Phulambri tehsil; and Chauka PHC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. Other officials included Dr Nagesh Savargaonkar, Dr Suresh Shinde, Dr Pooja Sapkal, and several other staff members.