District records zero Corona patient on third occasion

Aurangabad, March 28:

On the third occasion, not a single corona patient was reported on the third occasion on Monday. Earlier, zero number of patients were reported two times in the district in March. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients Tally in District on Monday

Positive Patients: 00 (City 00 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,759

Patients discharged: 03 (City 02 rural 01)

Total discharged: 1,66,003

Active patients: 24

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 50,16,293

First Dose: 29,02,978

Second Dose: 20,68,934

Precaution Dose: 44,383