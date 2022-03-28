District records zero Corona patient on third occasion
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2022 11:15 PM2022-03-28T23:15:02+5:302022-03-28T23:15:02+5:30
On the third occasion, not a single corona patient was reported on the third occasion on Monday. Earlier, zero number of patients were reported two times in the district in March. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients Tally in District on Monday
Positive Patients: 00 (City 00 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,759
Patients discharged: 03 (City 02 rural 01)
Total discharged: 1,66,003
Active patients: 24
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 50,16,293
First Dose: 29,02,978
Second Dose: 20,68,934
Precaution Dose: 44,383