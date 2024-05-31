Divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad retires

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Madhukar Raje Ardad retired from his post as Marathwada divisional commissioner on May 31 after 11 months of service. Ardad, who had hoped for an extension, saw his tenure end without such a provision. His retirement relieved many employees of the revenue authority who were frustrated by frequent inquiries and notices during his tenure.

Ardad's 11 months in office were marked by the issuance of numerous show-cause notices, departmental inquiries, and the transfer of district administration employees. His actions raised suspicions among officials and staff, particularly in the stamp department and the metropolitan development authority.

The retirement ceremony at the collector office was attended with key officials such as municipal administrator G Shreekant, collector Dilip Swami, Shrikrishna Panchal, deputy commissioner Jagdish Miniar, Ardad's wife Chhaya and daughter Reksha were present. Deputy commissioner Jagdish Miniar has been given interim charge until a new appointment is made.

Common problems solved - Ardad

Reflecting on his service, Ardad claimed he focused on solving common problems as the focal point.