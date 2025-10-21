Diwali celebrations continue amid rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city celebrated Lakshmi Puja, the most important day of Diwali, with great enthusiasm despite intermittent heavy rainfall. On Tuesday (21st), the auspicious muhurat from 6:11 pm to 8:40 pm saw devotees performing rituals at home. However, heavy rain in the afternoon and evening disrupted celebrations in many areas. Markets and fireworks stalls faced challenges as goods got wet, including waterlogged firecrackers, and power outages caused further inconvenience. In Galleborgaon and surrounding regions, persistent downpours delayed festivities temporarily. Meteorological reports recorded 5.9 mm of rain in Chhatkalathana, 5.1 mm at MGM University, and 1.3 mm at Padegaon MGM center, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 31.5°C.

Once the rain eased, residents resumed fireworks and festivities, with colorful sky lanterns and sparkling crackers illuminating the night. Despite the disruption, citizens preserved tradition, celebrating Diwali with joy, devotion, and family togetherness. Meteorologist Shrinivas Aundhkar forecasted rain over the next seven days in Marathwada and southern Maharashtra due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and potential cyclonic activity near the Andaman-Nicobar region.