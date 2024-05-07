Do not be overconfident in Lok Sabha polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The secretary of Yuva Sena (of Shiv Sena-UBT) Varun Sardesai urged the party office-bearers to ensure that they do not repeat the mistake of being overconfident as they were in the 2019 LS polls. “AIMIM is in opposition. Hence we will be winning for sure. This overconfidence had proved risky for us. The booth-level team should be strong. The target should be allotted to the Vibhag Pramukhs and Shakha Pramukhs of record maximum voting percentage at this election compared to the last one. Those who achieve the target should be given tickets to contest the municipal corporation elections,” suggested Sardesai, who is on a two-day tour to the district to campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire.

He addressed the office-bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Yuva Sena at Tuesday afternoon's review meeting organised at the candidate’s central campaigning office.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve underlined that we have people who had witnessed and worked in the elections for the last 30-40 years. Taking advantage of their experience, we all should strive to pull maximum votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The meeting was also attended by Marathwada secretary Ashok Patwardhan, State organiser Chetan Kamble, joint contact chief Vijayrao Salve, district chief Rajendra Rathod, Mahanagar chief Raju Vaidya, Vaijayanti Khaire, District organiser Dr. Shoaib Hashmi, city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swamy, Vijay Waghchoure, Dnyaneshwar Dange, legislative assembly organiser Gopal Kulkarni, Sushil Khedkar, Akshay Khedkar, Digvijay Sherkhane, city organiser Sachin Tayade, Yuva Sena's Rishikesh Khaire, Dharmaraj Danve, Yuvati Sena's Sanika Devaraj, Women Front's Sunita Aaulwar, Sunita Dev, Kala Ozha, Pratibha Jagtap, Sunanda Kharat, Anjali Mandavkar, Vidya Agnihotri, Sunita Sonwane, Asha Dattar, Bhagubai Shirsat, Jaishree Lungare, Nalini Baheti, and others.