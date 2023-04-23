Doctor injured as car dash road roller

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A doctor was seriously injured as his speeding car dashed to a road roller coming from the wrong side near the Cidco flyover on April 20. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station against the roller driver on Saturday.

Police said Dr Shailendra Prakash Badhale (Aloknagar, Satara - Deolai area) is a doctor with Phulambri sub-district hospital. On April 20, Dr Shailendra was going home from Phulambri in his car (MH20 EE 9851). His car dashed a roller coming to the wrong side near the Cidco flyover. Dr Shailesh was seriously injured and is being treated, the police said.