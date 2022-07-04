Doctor’s Day at Crayons The Play School

Aurangabad, July 2: Doctor’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Crayons The Play School. Students enjoyed the hand wash activity and were made to focus the essentials of hand wash. Teachers along with students had prayers wishing good health to all doctors. Special greetings were designed for the doctors by the school staff. Every child dressed as a doctor and honoured the noble profession. Dr Pooja Zanwar was felicitated by principal Sonal Ladniya.