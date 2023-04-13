Doctors’ initiative for nurses’ workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nurses are the backbone of the critical care department. They work hard day and night to save the patients. The city doctors have taken an initiative and for the first time organised a workshop to impart technical training to the nurses in providing artificial respiration (Non- intensive Ventilation) to patients. The one-day workshop will be organised at Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall, Samarthnagar, on April 16, said the organising committee chairman Dr Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe in a press conference on Thursday.

Dr Sahasrabuddhe said, the one-day workshop will be organised by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) between 10 am and 5 pm. It is for the first time that such a workshop has been organised for nurses to make them technically equipped.

Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Sharad Biradar, Dr Dhananjay Khatavkar, Dr Gitesh Dalvi and others were present for the press meet.