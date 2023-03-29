Don’t compel police to use force

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“No person should indulge in activities which will hamper the religious and social peace. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police are equipped with cameras, CCTV, batons, and shields, but they should not be compelled to use them”, appealed SP Manish Kalwaniya.

Against the backdrop of public festivals like Ramnavami, Mahaveer Jayanti, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Ramzan Eid, a central peace committee meeting was held at MGM’s Arya Bhatta Hall on Wednesday morning. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey presided over.

Kalwaniya further said preference will be given to solve the problems of the people. As there is a ban on the use of DJs, traditional musical instruments should be used instead. Youngsters are more inclined towards erecting illegal hoardings and banners. There should not be any messages which will hamper the religious sentiments of the people on it. Similarly, such messages are spread on social media as well. Cases are then registered against those responsible for them. Hence, the parents should keep a watch on the activities of their children, Kalwaniya said.

In his presidential speech, Pandey said, the incidents of installing statues of great men illegally are on a rise in the district. People should not misuse cooperation from the administration. In the coming days, strict action will be taken in this regard.

The members of the committee and the residents were given various directives during the meeting.

Assistant SP Mahak Swami, Sub-divisional police officers, PI, and other officers were present. Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul conducted the proceedings of the function.

SP to give rewards

SP Manish Kalwaniya will felicitate the organizers by giving rewards for following the guidelines like not using DJs and others during the public celebrations of the festivals. Similarly, the station in-charge of the concerned police station where peaceful and ideal processions will be organised.