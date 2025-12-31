Dozen independent candidate applications declared invalid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The election Returning Officer-5 office has declared 13 nomination forms invalid in wards 8, 9, 10, and 11. All were filed by independent candidates. Reasons include filing multiple forms in the same ward, candidates being rural residents, and affidavits not notarised.

Banade Kishansing filed nominations from wards 10C and 10D; 10C was invalid. Muskaan Isa Khan Pathan’s 9C nomination was rejected due to an unnotarised affidavit. Savita Telore of Shindesena submitted a party ‘B’ form in 11B, but her two independent applications in 11C were invalidated. Out of 233 nominations, 220 were valid, and 13 were rejected. Shindesena–Uddhavseva candidates objected to BJP candidate Mohini Gaikwad, claiming her name appeared twice on the voter list. Officials clarified the list is as of 1 July 2025, and being listed is mandatory. Multiple entries do not affect the Returning Officer’s decision.

Invalid Applications: Shivaji Chavan (10C), Banade Kishansing (10C), Muskaan Khan (9C), Jaipal Thakur (8B), Latif Shaikh (9D), Telore Ganesh (11C, twice), Surekha Pande (11B), Vidya Agnihotri (11C), Abdul Rahim Shaikh (11A), Shaikh Altaf (11D), Shaikh Majid (11A), Padmavati Dharwadkar (10B).