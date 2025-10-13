Dr Afsar honoured with Sahitya Academy Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shahab Afsar was honoured with the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy Award for the year 2022 by the Department of Minority Affairs, State Government. The award was presented to him in a programme- 'Bahar Urdu', held at Mumbai recently, in recognition of his exceptional short story "Mere Afsane." With four acclaimed collections to his name, his work resonates deeply with readers and critics nationwide. He also leads a quality CBSE school in the city that blends modern education with moral development.