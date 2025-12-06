Dr Ambedkar devoted life to preserving values of equality, brotherhood & democracy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar devoted his entire life to preserving the values of equality, brotherhood and democracy. He dreamed of building a friendly family and a country,” said Dr Pratibha Ahire, a poetess.

She was speaking at a lecture organised on "Dr Ambedkar's Thoughts: Empowerment of Indian Women", on Mahaparinirvana Day at Dagdojirao Deshmukh College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Waluj, on Saturday.

She said that Dr Ambedkar thought about the welfare of the entire mankind. He brought the Hindu Code Bill to give rights to women; however, it was opposed not only in the then patriarchal environment but also by many women.

Principal Dr Rahul Hazare presided over the function.

Vice Principal Sanjay Sambalkar, Dr Yuvraj Dhabade and Sindhu Halde were present.