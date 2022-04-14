Dr Ambedkar thought Art of living

Aurangabad, April 14:

District collector Sunil Chavan mentioned that Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar taught people the Art of living life through his thoughts. Everyone should assimilate his thoughts and use it for the benefit of the society.

Chavan was speaking during the celebration of DR Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary programme held at District Collectorate on Thursday.

Additional district collector Anant Gavhane, resident district collector Mandar Vaidya, deputy district collector Sangeeta Chavan, lecturer of Swami Vivekanand College Anil Lahane and others were present.

Chavan further said that Dr Ambedkar was a multifaceted personality. He had worked in various sectors for the development of the country. These included, water conservation, water management, environment, panchayat raj system, law and others.

Lahane in his speech elaborated several aspects of the personality of Dr Ambedkar. Dilip Tribhuvan conducted the proceedings of the function. Officials of District Central Employees Association, Drivers Association, Revenue Employees Association, Talathi Association, Kotwal Employees Association, officers and employees were present.