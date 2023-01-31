Dr Ambhore, Dr Hiwre given farewell in Bamu

Aurangabad: Dr Uttam Ambhore and Dr Chandrashekar Hiware, the two professors working in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were given farewell on their retirement in a programme held in the university on Tuesday.

Dr Uttam Ambhore retired from the Department of English while Dr Chandrashekar Hiware worked in Zoology Department. An employee Arjun Bhingare was also given a farewell.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presented a memento and citation to them today. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Employees union Dr Kailas Pathrikar and others were present.