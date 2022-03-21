Dr Ambhore’s book selected for Namdeo Dhasal award

Aurangabad, March 21:

Jagtik Ambedkarwadi Sahitya Mahamandal selected ‘Ganim,’ a book of poetry collection written by Dr Uttam Ambhore, for ‘Namdeo Dhasal National Award.’

Dr Ambhore who is professor and former head of the Department of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be presented with the award at a programme to be held in Dikshabhumi of Nagpur on March 27.

He is a director of Wamandada Kardak Adhyasan Kendra and chairman of the Board of Studies of English.