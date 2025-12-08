Dr Anand Wagh elected to State Literacy Committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Anand Wagh, Professor of the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has been elected as a member of the State Literacy Centre Advisory Committee of the Maharashtra Government.

He has recently received a letter from the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pune.

The committee will work for the effective implementation of the ‘Ullas’ Nav Bharat Literacy Program as per the guidelines of the union Ministry of Education, Government of India, regarding Literacy Centres.