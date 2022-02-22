Dr Bharti Gawali elected BAMUTA president; Dr Jadhav new secretary

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Dr Bharti Gawali was elected president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Teachers Association (BAMUTA) while Dr Omprakash Jadhav is its new secretary.

This was the first meeting after 2019. Dr Gawali is a professor from Computer Science and Information Technology (CS and IT) Department of Bamu while Dr Omprakash Jadhav is a teaching faculty from the Statistics Department.

She is the first woman president of this union. The general body meeting of BAMUTA represents postgraduate teachers working city and Osmanabad sub-centre was held on Monday. All the office-bearers were elected unopposed.

The presiding officers Chandrashekhar Hiwre, Sunil Narwade and Sachin Deshmukh declared the result in the meeting.

The other office-bearers of the Association are as follows; Dr Kailas Ambhure (vice-president), Amol Khandagale (joint-secretary), Dr Sonali Kshirsagar (treasurer). Outgoing president Dr R R Deshmukh presented the report of his tenure.

BN Dole conducted the proceedings while Smita Awachar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Geeta Patil, Dr Pravin Yannavar, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Ramesh Manza, Kalyan Shejule, Kirtivan Ghadle and Dr Ram Chavan and others were present.