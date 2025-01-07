Dr Bindu Ronald appointed new VC of MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bindu Samuel Ronald was appointed vice chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University of the city a few days ago. She took charge of the post from incharge VC A Laxmikanth on Monday.

It may be noted that the post of full-time was vacant for the past several months. The recruitment process started in August 2024. A Search Committee was constituted for the selection of the new VC.

The Committee recommended the names of the candidates for the post. Justice Abhay S Oka, Judge of the Supreme Court and Chancellor of MNLU-Aurangabad appointed Dr Bindu Ronald as the new VC of the university.

Brief profile

Dr Bindu Ronald has more than 21 years of teaching experience and has been working with Symbiosis Law School, Pune since 2007. She is a Professor of Law and previously served as the Deputy Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune for nearly a decade. She has also worked as Deputy Head of the Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research.

Before joining Symbiosis Law School, she taught at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata. Her Areas of expertise include Company Law, International Trade Law, Competition Law, Mergers and Acquisitions, Marine and Shipping Law, and Contract Law.

She has numerous research publications and is the co-author of the ‘Manual of Maharashtra Laws (Vol 4-19)’ and the Bombay Stamp Act. She has participated in various workshops, seminars, and conferences across India as well as in Cardiff, Germany, Singapore, Bulgaria, Italy, Vietnam, Sweden, Singapore and Australia. At Symbiosis International University, she serves as a research guide and has supervised six students for PhD research.