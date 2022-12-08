Dr Ganapati Yadav elected fellow of US-NAI

Aurangabad: Emeritus Professor Dr Ganapati Yadav, the director of National Science Chair and former Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai was elected as the Fellow of the US National Academy of Inventors (NAI) on Thursday.

He is the only second Indian to be so honoured.The NAI was founded to recognise and encourage inventors with patents issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office, to enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation.

Dr Yadav is the inventor of 120 patents and his recent work on green hydrogen production from water splitting with a cost of hydrogen of less than a dollar has caught the attention of the world. He was honoured with Padmashri in 2016.

He was inducted into the US National Academy of Engineering in Washington on October 2, 2022, and only 21 Indian nationals have been inducted into that academy in its entire history. He established a new campus of ICT in Jalna.